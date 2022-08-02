Home Sports Milenkovic’s crossroads: Fiorentina offers renewal, Inter and Juve remain in the background | First page
Milenkovic's crossroads: Fiorentina offers renewal, Inter and Juve remain in the background

The last absence, in the Fiorentina house, makes noise. In yesterday’s friendly between the Viola and the Turks of Galatasaray, Milenkovic gave way to Martinez Quarta, who remained watching from the bench throughout the match. An exclusion that inevitably shifts attention to the market and the delicate situation of the Serbian defender.

BETWEEN INTER AND JUVE – Per Vincenzo Italiano it would be a technical choice, made to evaluate the couple’s work Igor-Quarta in view of the next season. At least in appearance, therefore, no market motivation in the background. Even if one fact remains undeniable: the sale of the Serbian could mean that the next pair of central Viola is composed of the two players. Milenkovicit has been known for some time, it is of interest to the big players of A, Juventus and Inter above all: if the Nerazzurri need to wait for the release of Skriniarthe Juventus at the moment he has as his priority the movements in midfield, waiting to understand Pogba’s recovery times.

PURPLE OFFER – Meanwhile the Fiorentina has proposed a three-year renewal to the defender, who is waiting for the right offer to leave Florence. With Serie A and the debut in Conference League at the gates, however, time is running out and it will not be easy for Italian to include a replacement in the team’s schemes. Precisely for this reason, the Tuscans are asking the player and the teams concerned to bring an offer as soon as possible, perhaps already during this week (the last without league matches). If not, Milenkovic will stay a Firenze at a crossroads: accept a renewal or face the next season as an expiring player. Inter and Juve observe.

