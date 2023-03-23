Home News Rome: recruitment of 1,500 employees and 800 policemen for the Jubilee – Lazio
In approving the new plan, Gualtieri meets new hires

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 23 – “The new Plan being approved, in addition to providing for the entry of 1,500 new employees, gives us the possibility of announcing the competition for the recruitment of 800 Local Police officers which we will complete within a year, with the aim of introducing new agents into the territories as early as the first months of 2024”. This was announced by the Councilor for Personnel Policies, Decentralization, Participation, and Territorial Services for the City of 15 Minutes, Andrea Catarci in a meeting this morning in the Campidoglio with a group of new permanent employees from the Capitoline administration , instructors, educators and teachers.

Also present was the mayor Roberto Gualtieri who specified on the next entry of the new policemen that “they will be in service before the Jubilee”. (HANDLE).

