“Don’t go to a party alone”, “always go home with a friend”, “take a taxi if you come back late in the evening”, “don’t hang around after 2”, “walk on lighted streets”, “don’t miss never out of sight of your cocktail “. The “Halloween safety tips” (“tips for a safe Halloween”, in Italian) spread via social media by John Cabot University, the Roman university that attracts students from 75 countries, restore the image of a capital that is anything but safe .