Ronal Longa from Choco fell below 10 seconds in 100 meters and qualified for the Olympics

Athlete Ronal Longa Mosquera, a native of Istmina, broke the national mark of 100 meters in athletics under-20, under-23 and seniors in Brazil, and also achieved the quota for the World Cup in Hungary next month. It is the first time that a Colombian has gone below 10 seconds in the main test of athletics.

In the 53rd edition of the South American Senior Athletics Championship in São Paulo, where he finished third in the 100-meter flat event, he has just won not only the ticket for the Budapets World Cup next August, but also the qualification for the Olympic Games. from Paris, the 23rd place in the country for next year’s fairs.

Longa Mosquera was born 19 years ago in Istmina, he polished himself as an athlete in Bogotá under the orders of Jorge Benítez and has become the new lightning bolt of Colombian speed, that is, the fastest runner in the country’s history.

Two months ago, in the South American Under-20 Athletics Championship held at the El Salitre stadium in Bogotá, Ronald, with a mark of 10.08, left behind the national under-20 record that was in his possession (10.23). , Jhonny Rentería’s sub-23 record (10.18) and Diego Palomeque’s senior record (10.11).

But now his new record impresses again. In São Paulo, she stopped the clock in 9.99 seconds, which is a new national record under-20, under-23 and seniors.

The gold medal of the South American went to Asinga Issamade, from Suriname, with 9.89 seconds and the silver medal to the Brazilian Erik Felipe Barbosa, with 9.97, thus allowing the three to secure qualifications for Budapest and Paris. In addition, they become the best times, in said test, in the history of South American athletics.

The best record was held by the Brazilian Robson Caetano da Silva, in 10 seconds since Mexico-1988.

“I feel like I can do 9.90 seconds, and in the Olympic year 9.80 (Usain Bolt’s world and Olympic records are 9.58 and 9.63, respectively). I think that everything can be achieved as long as there is discipline, because without it, why have talent?” Ronald said.

As reported by the Colombian Olympic Committee, this is Colombia’s 23rd place for the Paris Olympic Games and the fourth for Colombian athletics, which already has Lorena Arenas, Éider Arévalo and Natalia Linares registered. The other quotas were achieved by Daniel Restrepo, in diving swimming, and the Colombian women’s soccer team (18).

