french idea for headband. Rome closes for the midfielder

Il Torino has tested the waters for Kevin Duverne. The winger, ex Brest, represents a market opportunity, as he is currently with no transfers. The grenade exterior market is always in turmoil because right now the only one Juric can count on 100% is Bellanova. There Roma meanwhile, it seems to have closed for Renato Sanches. The Portuguese had long been Mourinho’s first choice for the halfback and was satisfied. Only a few details are missing. Let’s take a look at all the deals of the week.

Renato Sanches to Roma: 90%

The Roma closed for Renato Sanches. The Portuguese was the first choice to reinforce the midline and in the end the agreement with PSG arrived. There Gazzetta dello Sport states that the negotiation will take place with a loan with the right to buy set at 12-13 million. The French, as happened last season for Wijnaldum, will collaborate to pay the player’s salary. The Portuguese, courted last year by Milan, has given his consent to the transfer. The presence of Josè Mourinho was decisive for him.

Lazio Sow: 70%

It seemed made for the passage of Djibril Sow at the Laziobut today the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that there is a heavy insertion of Sevilla who would have met the player directly. A transfer that seemed certain is now in danger of fading. The biancocelesti still maintain a good advantage also because the Spaniards still don’t have an agreement with Eintracht.

Dance to Napoli: 65%

Il Napoli insists on Kevin Dance. The Austrian overtook Kilman in club preferences. Corriere dello Sport speaks of an agreement already reached between the Neapolitan club and the centre-back. Now Meluso is negotiating with Lens to find a team. Napoli offers 22 million while the French club asks for 30. There is distance, but also the will to close the deal.

Beltran to Fiorentina: 30%

The Fiorentina is on the hunt for a tip. The Sports Courier speaks of a strong interest in Lucas Beltrancenter forward born in 2001 under River Plate. Burdisso likes the player very much and is advocating his purchase. The valuation is around 20 million euros. Viola, after the sale of Igor and the ever closer one of Amrabat, has a little treasure to spend. It’s true that Cabral and Jovic are still in the squad, but the idea is to place an acceleration for Beltran to avoid insertions of other clubs.

Duverne in Turin: 30%

Kevin Duverne, left-handed winger born in 1997 currently released after his last season in Brest. The full-back could represent a good low cost opportunity for the grenades that need to strengthen the bands. According to the French press, the player is being watched by Vagnati who is evaluating whether to try a lunge to give Juric a winger with great physical strength.

David Luciani

