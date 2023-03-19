FC Blau-Weiß Linz stays close to leaders SKN St. Pölten: Coach Gerald Scheiblehner’s team defeated Amstetten 2-1 in the second division. The people of Linz didn’t let the unrest that arose, because sports director Tino Wawra will switch to league rival St. Pölten in the summer, throw them off their stride. “I’m extremely happy for the team that they have shown such a performance over the past few days,” said Blue and White coach Gerald Scheiblehner. Dominik Starkl had given the guests the lead with a header – but then striker Ronivaldo had his moment: In the 37th minute the Brazilian shot in after a cross from Simon Pirkl, and in the second half the 33-year-old scored from a pass Fally Mayulu. Ironically, the Brazilian goalscorer became the match winner, who had recently been unable to get past storm competitor Mayulu and was allowed to play again from the start for the first time after nine games. Ronivaldo accepted the situation like a model professional: “If we win, we all win. And if we lose, we lose as a team. Fally was really strong, you have to be able to accept that in football.” But the attacker never let himself be hanged. “Ronny has a top mentality. Every new player with us needs time to internalize the system.”

Ronivaldo bald in Rotweißrot?

Ronivaldo is doing better and better in Linz after scoring eight and nine goals this season – the South American, who grew up in northeastern Brazil, feels extremely comfortable in Austria anyway: he has been with us for ten years – and can also imagine staying in Austria longer. Which is why Ronivaldo even wants to apply for Austrian citizenship: “I live not far from the Danube, it’s beautiful here. Austria has become my second home.” Ronivaldo also wants to establish himself in the blue and white team in the long term: “The coach must have a headache before the next game,” said the cheerful Brazilian after his important goals for blue and white.

Author Raphael Watzinger Sports Editor Raphael Watzinger