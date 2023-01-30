By: Raymon Sales Contreras

“…In the hands of dawn I saw the rose, fleeing from itself, persecuted, by its own beauty repeated in petals and in a jubilant rose…”. Sonnet to the Rose, Meira Delmar.

With great respect and deep admiration, in the midst of the circumstances that marked your departure, I write these humble letters to remember you, my dear cousin.

It is not for me to talk about your profession, the functions, the positions you held, or the achievements obtained throughout your career; that always sprouted from the skin because in your environment, community and business and organizational structure, you always stood out and made a difference, my Rochi from my heart.

A legacy that is born from a transfer of families that found in their members, the way to strengthen ties of brotherhood where service and unconditional support prevailed, giving rise to great human beings and distinguished professionals.

How can I forget my old Edilma, in the representation of a mother who becomes a fundamental axis, who with her charisma and true love, gave rise to a great family where we are all brothers, those of the first degree of consanguinity and those adopted in the circumstantial love that the neighbors of a neighborhood and a community represent.

Old Manuel, as we always used to rename him, a humble and charismatic man with the look of prospects who were born with a heart to love and who regardless of the circumstances, marked a wide diameter in what represented his family tree where all his relays Generational, they honor the great values ​​and distinguished principles that gave rise to a marriage of respect and great admiration.

How to forget a Holy Week in the valley, but, above all, in the San Martin neighborhood, where old Edi, in a large patio that today keeps intact her legacy, her teachings, her mango stick and above all, the brotherhood that characterized her being in earthly existence, above all with my family in the representation of Perfecta María Contreras and the invaluable Margarita Rosalba Fuentes Contreras ¨Chava¨.

With all this story and with so many vivid memories, organizing the decent representation of a family in the generational context, I identify a very special member, Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero, a semblance of a face that always revealed the nobility of her being and externalized her feelings. that reflected the purity of his soul.

There is little that remains for me to say about the entire career of my cousin sister, her achievements, awards and recognitions throughout her personal and professional life. Highlight of her being, becoming the motor that represented a family and a union where she always unconditionally supported all those who were part of her environment and in the distinguished and representative mirror of her exemplary sister, Mary Rosado Quintero.

Today little cousin, I honor your memory with the same respect that characterized your life, God adorns his heavenly glory with your neat and noble soul that in your earthly existence embodied a being, full of many virtues and values ​​that I am certain that, in Alba Rosa They will have your continuity forever and ever.

To the Rosado family, my gratitude and thanks for being part of that impeccable legacy that the life and work of my cousin Rosa Elena represents and will represent, along with Alba Rosa and Migue.

To all my condolences and gratitude for the expressions of appreciation and affection that identify what they represent, a lineage with an incalculable fortune in value and not in price.

To his unconditional comadre Taryn Escalona, ​​friend and colleague of struggles and achievements, who built an incalculable fortune of what a brotherhood represents.

Fly high Rochi, say hello to my cousin (Jorge), your legacy is intact and the pleasant memories my cousin.

