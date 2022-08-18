Migrants rescued on 11 August by the NGO Open Arms and the Italian coast guard after their boat capsized south of Lampedusa due to the strong wind. They were part of a group of forty who left Eritrea and Sudan. On the same day, fifty migrants were reported missing in a shipwreck in the Aegean Sea. On 17 August, one hundred people adrift in the central Mediterranean were rescued. According to UNHCR, the number of migrants arriving by sea in Italy since January has significantly increased compared to the same period in 2021.