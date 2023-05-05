Roy for Mayor

Who could believe it. The ruling of the Council of State annulling the election of Roy Barreras as senator could be not only very significant as a political slap to the Historical Pact that he promoted, but it would also change the electoral landscape before the start of the campaign.

They have not annulled the election of any senator but the president of the Senate. But since the issuance of the ruling renders his status as senator null and void from the very day of his election, it also annuls the inherent disqualifications and opens up for Roy the great possibility of running for mayor of Cali or Bogotá.

In both, the path would be expedited, although in Bogotá it could become a headache for the president and his courtiers and in Cali, on the other hand, a solution for the Historical Pact, which has not been able to find a candidate.

In either of the two, he would collect votes and would have a growing option of facing his opponents.

In Bogota because at none hour Roy is much more seasoned and electoral fox than Gustavo Bolívar and would generate competition with the Petrista leftists that instead of adding divides.

In Cali, on the other hand, where he has spent his entire political career, he would not only propose the solution to the Pact by getting a candidate far from the negative shadow of Ospina, but with his well-known way of arguing, he would confront the other candidates, precipitating a a coalition that would not be far from Dilian Francisca, to whom Roy already publicly promised that he would support the Governor’s Office the day he launched his political party.

In these conditions, Roy’s statement last night in the sense that after being notified of the ruling he will present a guardianship so that his constituents are respected, he can reconsider it, because with all his defects and tricks, he would undoubtedly be a hopeful candidate, not only for their voters disappointed by the ruling of the Council of State as for Cali or Bogotá, who would feel very well governed by their shad skills.

