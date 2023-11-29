“Royalty resources are not being used to finance the transition”: young people from Cesar

The members of the group ‘Unlikely Dialogue of Youth of Cesar’ They presented, this Tuesday, the reflections and agreements they reached regarding the economic, social, environmental and cultural implications of the mining-energy transition in the department.

Before delivery of the document, Juan José Villareal, leader of the municipality of Chimichaguarefuted one of the stereotypes that exist about the youth population.

“They say that we young people are not interested in our territory, that reality is passing us by and we are not realizing it, But that’s not true because there are many young people who are training and have a sense of belonging to our territory,” said Villareal.

REFLECTIONS

Some of the reflections that resulted from the dialogue process of this group composed of a little less than 30 personas the thing is There is no common language around the mining-energy transition.

However, they do speak in the same terms about the public management efficiency and how the corruption has affected the investment of public resources of the royalties from mining activity.

“The resources are not being used to finance the transition, and less and less will be received, deepening the fiscal deficit. These factors reduce the possibility of abandoning mining activity in the department in the short and medium term,” they stated in the public document.

The young people remembered that Caesar is not changing its energy matrix, but “it is going through transformations, mainly of an economic nature due to the productive vocation of the department. The change in that vocation “requires a commitment from all sectors,” the dialoguers expressed.

AGREEMENTS

There were 6 agreements reached by citizens of municipalities such as Valledupar, Chimichan, Augustine Codazzi, La Paz, Curumani, Calf, Chiriguana and Bosconia. These are:

1. Continue the process of collective consensus building on the present and future of the territory.

2. Articulate and join forces with the Improbable Dialogue group of the Cesar Mining Corridor to identify and materialize collective actions that lead to the transformations that the territory needs.

3. Work from personal and work scenarios to build consensus through dialogue to address conflicts associated with the mining-energy transition.

4. Supervise and monitor the design and implementation of local development plans of the political forces that will govern the department.

5. Carry out pedagogical exercises so that Caesarians with limited access to information know the implications of the transition.

6. Expand the voices within this dialogue process to interest groups and other actors in the region.

ABOUT DIALOGUES

The event was held at the University Foundation of the Andean Area in the city of Valledupar, there they were Javier Cuellar, coordinator of the Youth strategy of the Improbable Dialogues Platform, and Lina Ibañez, director of the Platform.

For its part, Juan Carlos Quinteromember of the founding team of Diálogos Improbables and director of the newspaper EL PILÓN, explained that This dialogue process began in the Government of Juan Manuel Santos when the peace agreements with the FARC were being crystallized, which generated tensions in Colombian society.

It was precisely because of those tensions that produce issues such as peace, politics, technological development, among others, that the Unlikely Dialogues Platform identified the need to generate difficult conversations, but under a methodology and between sectors of different currents of thought.

In fact, there is a Unlikely Dialogue on the Future of the Cesar Mining Corridor, from which this discussion among young people was born. Conversations of this type have been replicated in other parts of the country.

“This discussion does not focus only on the Cesar department. “It is an enriching process, this is just the beginning of great things to come for the young people of Cesar,” concluded Holman Carreño, one of the participants.

By EL PILÓN Editorial Staff.

