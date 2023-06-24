Home » Rubble down from Galleria Principe in Naples, fear among tourists – Campania




On 30 May, another collapse. The area has been cordoned off

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 24 – The latest collapse, not even a month ago, was on May 30. Today once again pieces of the cornice have detached from the cornice of the Galleria Principe di Napoli: no one seems to have been injured.

However, this time too, citizens and tourists were frightened, given that the Galleria Principe is located in a central position and a transit point in the city, between the Academy of Fine Arts and the Archaeological Museum. The area has been cordoned off. Over the years, the Galleria, built in the second half of the 19th century to be a shopping centre, has undergone restoration work several times in recent years. (HANDLE).

