Lazing about on vacation? Cubist oscillated around three daughters. They trust Kulič

Together with his teammates, Mladá Boleslav footballer Vojtěch Kubista gets to know the methods of the new head coach Marko Kulič, who took over the team after a season that was far from ideal. Participating in the middle group didn’t excite anyone in the city of cars. “We all feel it was not optimal. We didn’t have a stable form, now we are working on better fulfilling our and the management’s ideas in the coming season,” nods the fit central midfielder or stopper. Target? Penetration into the elite six.

