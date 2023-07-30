Home » Rubén Blades’ message to Petro after his son’s capture
Rubén Blades’ message to Petro after his son’s capture

The news of the capture of Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, has been the topic of this weekend. Accused of illicit enrichment and money laundering, the eldest son of the Colombian president must answer to justice.

So much has been the repercussion of what happened, that the renowned singer Ruben Bladesin his presentation at the Campín Stadium at the ‘Viva la Salsa’ concert, dedicated a fragment of one of his most important songs to him.

While the Panamanian artist sang his acclaimed song ‘Love and control‘, in a stanza Blades mentioned President Petro in this way:

“That despite the problems, family is family, presidentand affection is affection”, was what the singer said.

