According to Russia, it has tested a new type of intercontinental missile. A “combat crew” launched an “intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground-based missile system” on Tuesday from the Kapustin Yar test site on the border between Russia and Kazakhstan, the Defense Ministry said in Moscow.
The Russian Ministry of Defense did not provide any further details on the type of missile used, but said the purpose of the exercise was “to test advanced combat equipment for ICBMs”.
Putin would use nuclear weapons
Since the beginning of his war of aggression, Putin has repeatedly let it be known that he could use nuclear weapons if Russia were threatened. In late February, he announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the US-Russia New Start treaty limiting each other’s nuclear stockpiles. In March, Putin announced that he would station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, in close proximity to the EU. The western defense alliance NATO condemned both steps.
Regarding the missile test that has now been carried out, Moscow said that one of the missile’s warheads had hit a target on the training ground in Sary-Shagan in Kazakhstan “with the required precision” for practice purposes. The launch made it possible to confirm the “functionality of the circuits and technical constructions” used in the development of new strategic missile systems.
In February, Putin announced that a new type of ICBM would be deployed later this year. US media had previously reported that a test with such a rocket had recently failed.
