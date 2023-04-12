A story written by life itself. Thirty-four-year-old Czech MMA fighter Robin Fošum had to suspend his wrestling career less than two years ago and fought his toughest fight to date. “I had covid. If I tell the truth, I almost didn’t survive,” recalls the muscular fighter, who spent a month in ARO and the doctors gave him little hope of survival. He still won the fight. And after another year of dealing with the consequences of the disease, he can finally say that he is back. Already this Saturday, he will enter the cage again as part of the Oktagon 41 tournament in Liberec.

