Russia: Wagner convoy arrived in Lipetsk region according to governor

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the armed insurrection the chief of the mercenary army WagnerYevgeny Prigozhin, by “Treason” spoken and called to punish the masterminds. Prigozhin was previously considered a confidant of the president. An overview:

Source: Infographic WORLD

Wagner group occupies objects in Rostov and sends troops towards Moscow

Mercenary chief Prigozhin occupied important ones with his troops military objects in Rostov on the Don in southern Russia, as well as all of the city’s military installations Woronesch 500 kilometers south of Moscow. The Governor Voronezh region said the Russian army was taking “necessary military action‘ against the uprising of the mercenary group Wagner.

A military convoy the Wagner mercenary meanwhile moved to the southern Russian city of Voronezh in the direction of Moscow on the M4 Motorway over, as observed by a Reuters reporter. A low loader could also be seen in the convoy, one of them Panzer transported. Russian military helicopters later opened fire on the convoy.

The governor of Lipezk north of Voronezh declared at around 4 p.m. German time that Wagner forces were now also present in this region. The capital of the oblast of the same name is about 500 kilometers from Moscow via the M4 motorway. According to the governor, the road has been closed. The authorities also asked the population not to leave their houses and apartments for safety reasons.

According to a Reuters reporter, the convoy is on its way to Moscow

Which: REUTERS

A tank as part of the convoy

Which: REUTERS

On Saturday, the authorities of the region even closer to Moscow also took action Kaluga Safety measures. “Please refrain from traveling with private vehicles on these roads unless it is absolutely necessary,” Governor Vladislav Shapsha called on citizens with a view to connecting roads to other Russian regions and Ukraine. The restrictions therefore apply to areas on the border with the neighboring Kaluga regions of Tula, Brijansk, Orlov and Smolensk. The capital of the same name, Kaluga, is around 180 kilometers from Moscow

Russian soldiers fortified a position with machine guns in southern Moscow, as shown by photos published by the newspaper “Vedomosti”. The images also show heavily armed police officers gathering at a location off the M4.

Moscow declares an anti-terror emergency

In view of the uprising, the authorities called in Moscow and surroundings Anti-Terror Emergency called out. “In order to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the city and region of Moscow, a regime of counter-terrorist operations has been established,” said the national anti-terrorist committee. Safety precautions have been tightened. A state of emergency was also declared in the Voronezh region in the southwest on the border with Ukraine.

Armored vehicle in Moscow. The city is taking safety precautions

What: AP

In the Russian capital prepared you are also apparently on armed clashes between the military and Wagner soldiers before. Heavy military trucks and armored vehicles were spotted in several parts of the city center early Saturday. Soldiers with assault rifles were stationed in front of the main building of the Ministry of Defense. The area around the Presidential Administration near Red Square was cordoned off, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Prigozhin contradicts: “We are patriots”

In response to a television speech by Putin, Prigozhin attacked him. “The president wrong difficult,” he said in a voice message on his Telegram channel. “We are patriots of our homeland.” Russia should no longer have to live with corruption, lies and bureaucracy. Putin had called the insurgents “traitors”. Unlike the Wagner boss, the Russian President did not name Prigozhin directly.

“Military facilities in Rostov are under our control, including the airfield,” Prigozhin said in a video released on Saturday morning. He claimed that in the city in the border region with Ukraine, his fighters also controlled the headquarters of the Russian army for the south of the country. Putin confirmedthat “the work of organs of civil and military leadership is blocked”. The British Department of Defense confirmed movements by Wagner fighters in the Voronezh district to the north. they were most likely after Moscow traveling.

A Wagner mercenary in Rostov

Which: REUTERS

His fighters are from border guards welcomed in Rostov, Prigozhin had claimed in an audio message. At the checkpoints they met young conscripts who did not resist. He added that his forces “do not fight children.” “But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” he said. “We advance and will fight to the end.”

also read

Putin speaks of “deadly threat”

In a short-term TV speech, Putin described Prigozhin’s actions as treason, but without mentioning it by name. Anyone who took up arms against the army is a traitor and will be punished. “All those who consciously embarked on the path of treason, who prepared an armed uprising, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods will inevitably be punished,” Putin said. He called for “unity” and stressed that he would not allow a civil war in Russia.

also read

Russian army guarantees security for cooperating mercenaries



The Russian army guaranteed safety for the Wagner mercenaries if they ended their “rebellion”. “They were tricked into the criminal venture of Prigozhin and participation in an armed uprising,” the military said in a statement. “We ask you to be reasonable and contact representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry or law enforcement agencies. We to guarantee die Security each individuals.“

Selenskyj sees Putin weakened

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Selenskyj sees the armed uprising by the Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin as a clear sign of Kremlin chief Putin’s weakness. “Russia’s weakness is obvious,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “A pervasive weakness.” The longer Russia keeps troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, “the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later.” Zelenskyi further wrote: “For a long time Russia used propaganda to cover up its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now the chaos is so great that no lie can hide it.”

Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Baerbock: The federal government is closely monitoring developments in Russia

According to the words of the Foreign Minister, the Federal Government stands Annalena Baerbock because of the violent uprising of the Wagner mercenary army in “closest exchange” with Germany’s partner countries. “We have been observing developments in Russia very closely since yesterday evening,” wrote the Green politician on Twitter. At the same time, the Federal Foreign Office updated its travel and safety information for German citizens in Russia.

Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The escalation between Wagner and the Ministry of Defense

The conflict escalated when Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of having killed him missile attacks on Lager the Wagner mercenaries arranged. Numerous fighters were killed. Prigozhin called on the Russian population to join his troops: “The evil that the country’s military leadership is wreaking must be stopped.”

also read

The Wagner boss had previously contradicted the Kremlin’s claims that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had failed. “The Russian army is retreating in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, Ukrainian troops are advancing,” Prigozhin said in an online video. The same happens in Bachmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin reported via video on Telegram from Rostov-on-Don

Source: AFP/HANDOUT

In addition, he even undermined Putin’s justification for the offensive in the neighboring country: “Why did the military special operation start?” Prigozhin asked, answering himself: “The war was needed for the self-portrayal of a bunch of bastards.” According to the Attorney General, the 61-year-old Prigozhin is threatened between 12 and 20 years imprisonment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

