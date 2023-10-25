Home » Sadomasochistic couple kidnaps man, gets 5 year sentence – News
Sadomasochistic couple kidnaps man, gets 5 year sentence

Sadomasochistic couple kidnaps man, gets 5 year sentence

A Roman dentist who, in August 2020, together with his partner, with whom, according to investigations, had a “master-slave” relationship based on extreme erotic and sadomasochistic practices, kept a man who had had a brief relationship with her locked in an apartment in Milan for over two hours.


According to the investigations of the Milan Flying Squad, coordinated by the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro, the victim of the kidnapping was forced, under the threat of a gun, to state in a video shot with a mobile phone something that was not true, namely that he had committed abuse on his partner of the dentist. All this, according to videos captured on the couple’s phones, in a sort of “purification” ritual within that “master-slave” relationship.


The woman had already agreed to a two-year plea deal in the past for this matter, while today judge Nicoletta Narchegiani of the eighth criminal court sentenced the dentist to 5 years.

