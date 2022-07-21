Red Net Moment News July 20 (Correspondent Zhu Xi) In order to further strengthen the awareness of safety production responsibility of street leaders and strengthen their responsibility, on July 19, Mapoling Street, Furong District, Changsha City organized all party and government leaders and executives The director, the secretary of each village (community), and the person in charge of safety production conducted centralized training on safety production. Huang Yongheng, director of the Risk Monitoring and Comprehensive Disaster Mitigation Division of the Hunan Provincial Emergency Management Department, came to give a lecture.

This training deeply analyzed recent safety production accidents from the two aspects of accident causes and accountability, emphasized the extreme importance of safety production work, and demonstrated the necessity of responsibility implementation. Next, through an in-depth interpretation of the laws and regulations related to safety production and the “Five Articles” of safety production, it guides all departments at all levels of the street on how to strengthen safety supervision and effectively carry out grass-roots safety production work, and has repeatedly pointed out that the “three managements” should be implemented. “Three musts” principle, comprehensively compact responsibility.

Safety is gold, always keep it in mind. Huang Yongheng emphasized that the current safety production situation is still severe. While making achievements, we must be more aware of the accumulated risks, be keenly aware of the newly increased risks, and always maintain a state of “strictness, meticulousness, stability, precision and ruthlessness”, and always adhere to the The principle of “people first, life first, safety first” strengthens the red line awareness and bottom line thinking, promotes the development of one party, and ensures the safety of the other party.

At the end of the meeting, Li Muzhi, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Mapoling Street, made arrangements for the next step in the safety production work, requiring that the string of safety production be tightened at all times, focusing on safety production work in high temperature weather, focusing on gas, aerial work, electric vehicles Illegal charging, home use of fire and electricity, traffic safety, drowning prevention and other fields, clearly take responsibility for it, comprehensively prevent accidents, and make every effort to protect the safety of life and property of residents in the jurisdiction.