(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 06 – Federico Pilloni, emerging in the IQFoil class, joins the Young Azzurra sports program. This is a project born from the desire of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda to support young sailing talents for the 2021/24 Olympic four-year period, who have as their objective participation in national, European, world championships and the Olympic Games.



Pilloni is the second athlete selected after Cesare Barabino (ILCA Class 7). Born in Cagliari in 2006, coming from surfing, at his young age he has already collected important national and international successes in the IQFoil, which will be the Olympic class starting from the Paris 2024 Games for which Pilloni is looking for the first qualification. In particular, in 2022, Federico won the IQFoil Youth & Junior International Games in Campione sul Garda in the Under 19 category, finishing third in the Youth & Junior World Championship in Silvaplana (Switzerland). At national level, 2022 saw him win the Under 19 of the Italian Fiv Championship in single classes, still in the IQFoil category. “For a young Sardinian athlete to be able to compete on international regatta fields with the colors of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda is an unrepeatable opportunity. I am proud to represent a name like Azzurra; if before I was determined to do well, now I feel the duty to reciprocate the trust placed in me. I can’t wait to give my all in this new sporting adventure”, commented Federico. (HANDLE).

