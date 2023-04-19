Home » Salary increase could be staggered as the economy recovers
The president of Fedecámaras specified that a worker in the private sector earns an average of US$120.

Carlos Fernandez, president of Fedecámaras. | photo: web

The president of the Federation of Chambers and Associations of Commerce and Production of Venezuela (Fedecámaras), Carlos Fernández, said that the tripartite commission organized by the ILO is working on a figure for the salary increase in the country.

He also stated that the interest is that all sectors are working to achieve a salary increase that is sustainable over time.

He expressed that he does not rule out that the salary increase in the country may be progressiveas the economy recovers.

Salary increase would be staggered

«The possibility that it can be staggered (the salary increase) is very much on the table.to the extent that there is a recovery and in some way a commitment to the recovery so that income continues to stabilize, “he said.

dollars salary increase
American dollars. | photo: web

«We think that by April 30 the methodology will be ready, there is a commitment from all the social actors and I think that on May 1 there must be an announcement »he emphasized.

held that a worker in the private sector earns an average of US$120: “That does not mean that everyone reaches US$120, it is the amount that is repeated the most in different sectors.”

indicated in the Circuit Éxitos 99.9 FM what in the first quarter of this year there has been a drop in consumption.

He also commented that economists agree that in the second semester “it’s going to be a bit more expansive” the behavior of the economy.

With information from B&N

