Unter and ATE protest in Education against the discount of unemployment days

Leaders of the Union of Education Workers of Río Negro (Unter) and the Association of State Workers They criticized the attitudes of the provincial government, especially the one referring to discounting the days of unemployment. It was during a joint press conference that took place in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in Viedma.

from very early The teachers gathered in the four corners of the block that contains the Government House, the Judiciary, the Ministry of Health and the Police Headquarters, while the state officials set up a camp in front of Education.

Leticia Lapalma, Deputy Secretary of ATE, pointed out that “in all sectors of the provincial state we are on strike in response to intimidation that we are suffering from the government with the clear intention of disciplining or conditioning our joint arrangements.

The leader emphasized that “It seems that if we accept a parity we cannot strike” and they intend to condition it” when “we have unfulfilled salary agreements” among which he mentioned those related to Support Service Personnel who have “infinite items in the manual of functions that are not being fulfilled, with increases that are postponed.”

For her part, Silvana Inostroza, Unter’s General Secretary, said “We are in the streets, protesting, before a government that does not listen to us, to which we have been demanding for a long time” and added that “we know the inflationary context that we are experiencing, we analyze it, and in this sense we tell the government of the province that it has to read the reality that the workers are going through” and “offer us a better salary proposal, which contemplates what the Río Negro teaching tells you.”

He said that “this same government has tried to divide us, emphasizing that some sectors accepted the proposal and others did not, and we tell this government that life within each union is decided by the workers and the workers.”

Inostroza emphasized that “we repudiate that they have replicated the button on state workers (by the ATE goalkeepers), the same button that they applied to the Unter workers with the sole objective of tearing down the measure of force, of breaking the strike that we are carrying out» dog “it is clear that Education workers are convinced that we need a salary increase, schools in good condition and that we are going to continue demanding in each of the spaces.”

In this sense, he explained that “we came to protest on Monday at a meeting to which we were summoned, today within the framework of the 72-hour strike and we will continue on Friday in the paritaria” because “We understand that each of these areas are spaces of struggle where we can fight to get the rights for everyone. We hope that the provincial government makes us the proposal so that our congress can define it later.

Teachers will continue throughout the day with the claim and, from 4:30 p.m. in front of the Government Houses, an artistic festival will be held “to which we invite the entire community.”



