IN SECRECY. Once upon a time, the washhouses were one of the places par excellence for socializing and meeting in a town. After last year’s positive response, the singular initiative of the “Cribs under the washhouse” is revived and relaunched with enthusiasm in Salassa.

«The Municipality, in collaboration with the Pro loco – explain the organizers -, has decided to enhance the wash houses in the town, making them come to life during the Christmas period, setting them up for a party. A new initiative that will allow anyone to bring their own creation, re-proposing the Nativity in a traditional or imaginative way using the most varied materials. The alternation of one and the other will captivate those who look at them, in turn stimulating the imagination of the observer».

The contest rules are very simple, everyone can participate: children, adults, groups or associations. To join, competitors must deliver the signed entry form to the Pro Loco letterbox in Piazza Marconi until Tuesday 13 December or by sending it to the email address [email protected] The form can be downloaded from the Facebook social page, from the institutional website of the Municipality of Salassa or by finding the hard copy at the book house, under the wash house in Piazza Marconi. The cribs must be brought by 15 December to the washhouses that will be set up and will be on display until 8 January 2023: the award ceremony will take place on that very day, at 3 pm, and a bingo will be organized for the occasion, to spend an afternoon in good company .

The initiative of the “Cribs under the wash house” is part of the inter-municipal circuit “A journey through the cribs of the Canavese and Valli di Lanzo”. Meanwhile, tomorrow, Saturday 10 December, at 3 pm in Piazza Marconi, with the help of the boys from the oratory, the Christmas tree will be decorated with homemade creations and many other decorations. A box of letters to be sent directly to Santa Claus will be set up under the entrance to the Library and on the evening of Saturday 24, at 20.45, in Piazza Marconi, there will be space for the representation of the Nativity with the setting of the typical trades of the era.