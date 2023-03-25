(Source = KBS2 ‘Salim Men 2’ capture)

Yoon Nam-ki and Lee Da-eun have two lines on the pregnancy test.

In KBS2’s ‘Salim Men Season 2’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘Salim Nam 2’), which aired on the 25th, Yoon Nam-gi and Lee Da-eun visited the hospital to prepare for their second pregnancy.

At the hospital that day, the two conducted a pregnancy test. In particular, Yoon Nam-gi showed a sperm movement rate of 94% and won the title of sperm king.

Lee Da-eun, who returned home afterward, said that her stomach hurt, and that it felt similar to when she was pregnant with her first child, Lee Eun-yi. In response, Nam-gi Yoon took a pregnancy test and immediately received the result of 2 lines, pregnancy.

Lee Da-eun shed tears, feeling joy and worry at the same time. At the same time, she said, “She is happy that her new life has come, but she was also worried at the same time. She was in tears, but she couldn’t exactly explain her strange feelings,” she said.

Yoon Nam-gi said, “It’s hard to understand Da-eun’s subtle emotions, but seeing her tears made me feel a little bit sad. Anyway, in the end, I was happy that Lee Eun had a younger sister.”

However, an ultrasound scan at the hospital showed that the uterus was empty. Being without a baby house, it is not a pregnancy reaction. Regarding this, the doctor explained, “It is difficult to diagnose accurately at this time, but it is called a chemical pregnancy, and sometimes it comes to the implantation stage and progresses to miscarriage.”

Lee Da-eun and Yoon Nam-gi could not hide their disappointment. In particular, Yoon Nam-ki said, “A good father, a good mother, or a good older sister. I have Max who is like a friend, so I hope he will come as soon as possible.”