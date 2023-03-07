Home News Salvatore Mancuso received probation for four years in Colombia
A judge for the execution of sentences from the Court of Justice and Peace granted the former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso probation for four years as “trial mode”.

the freedom of Mancuso was granted as an alternative sentence after submission to transitional justice, however, the measure was appealed by the defense and Mancuso himself.

At this time the former paramilitary chief He is being held in a United States prison, where he is serving a 19-year sentence, dSince May 13, 2008, for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and distribution of drugs.

According to the 48-page document, the measure it will be effective from the moment Salvatore Mancuso is deported to Colombian territory.

It should be remembered that Mancuso He was the top commander of the AUC’s Catatumbo Bloc and was active in the ‘Norte, Córdoba’ and ‘Montes de María’ blockades. In 2004 he demobilized and was requested by the United States in extradition for drug trafficking crimes.

Additionally, in 2007, the second criminal court of the specialized circuit of Bogotá sentenced him to 40 years in prison as co-perpetrator of the crimes of homicide of citizens Aury Sará Marrugo and Enrique Arellano Torres, in a heterogeneous contest involving the taking of hostages, damage to the property of others and a conspiracy to commit a crime.

In JEP hearings, Mancuso has also acknowledged having been involved in at least 300 murders, among which were the victims of the El Aro massacre, and has two legal proceedings open in Colombia for his responsibility in more than 600 homicides. the forced displacement of almost 1,000 people and more than thirty forced disappearances.

