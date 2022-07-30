MILAN. From the red-hot concrete of Milan Central Station, Lega leader Matteo Salvini returns to talk about one of his flagships for the current electoral campaign: safety. “If the Italians trust us, in 2023 10 thousand women and men of the police can be hired, trained and put on the road in a single year: it is an economic effort, but it is a commitment that we are able to make and maintain. “Because according to him” I think that a billion euros on the forces of law and order can be found in a state budget “. There was also a succinct comment on Lamorgese’s work: “For a year and a half I asked Draghi to ask Minister Lamorgese for effectiveness, prevention, presence, but I lost all confidence in his work – explains Salvini – fortunately in two months he will do something else in life, so there will be someone more present, let’s be patient for these two months ».

After security, the issue of immigration and landings also returns: “We are at the record of landings of illegal immigrants compared to all the last few years – specifies the leader of the Carroccio – the Russians, Chinese, Turks have nothing to do with it. a North Africa abandoned to itself and an Italian politics led by the Pd and Lamorgese absolutely absent, if not complicit. Only last night, only in Lampedusa, there were more than 600 arrivals, the numbers say that we have gone back 10 years ».

On the results of the elections, however, Salvini says he is optimistic: “I leave it to other insults and changes of shirt”. Than reported by the Sheet, on the fact that the League has renewed an agreement with United Russia, Salvini cuts short: «More than the denials of the highest authority of the secret services which must say that they are all lies, I have nothing more to add. There are no Russians behind the landings. Behind the fall of the government is Conte’s hand. I haven’t been to Moscow for I don’t know how many years and I don’t know how many months I haven’t been to the embassy. I continue to work with everyone, starting with the Americans, for peace. The earlier the war ends the better ».

On the match for the 2023 regional elections, the leader of the Lega reaffirms his support for a Fontana bis but the last word remains that of the coalition, and underlines that the definitive name could arrive calmly even after the policies: “Since in recent weeks I have worked for a united center-right, this will be the one to express a unified candidacy in Lombardy and in the other regions. I don’t want to impose Attilio Fontana, but a winning team cannot be changed. The important thing is that the candidate is one and that the center-right does not divide ”. There was no lack of digs to the opponents of the center left “If I have to make a bet, I can assume that after all the gossip and insults, Calenda will squat with the PD and will be a valid ally of Di Maio, Speranza and the former grillini, in spite of everyone and everything, that the armchair is worth more than much else ». To those who then ask him if there can be room for a figure like Letizia Moratti in a center-right government, Salvini replies: “It should be discussed with the interlocutors I don’t want to shoot ministers at random, don’t get me involved Letizia Moratti because I wouldn’t want someone to say that I offer one thing in exchange for the other. As for me, also according to the statements of Berlusconi and Meloni, Attilio Fontana has worked well and can continue to work well ».

With regard to the murder that took place in Civitanova Marche, where a 39-year-old man of Nigerian origin, Alika Ogorchukwu, was beaten to death by 32-year-old Filippo Ferlazzo, Salvini hopes for the maximum possible punishment: “The problem is that there are episodes of violence and crime in broad daylight throughout Italy. It is not possible, but it happens because the certainty of the penalty is lacking ». The leader of the Carroccio, however, will not go to Civitanova to express solidarity with the victim’s wife: “I do not go, because if I go wrong, because I go and exploit – he concludes – My prayer and commitment so that the person responsible is punished is total”.