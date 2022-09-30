“We’ll find the square with the allies in a quarter of an hour.” To speak is the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, who arrived this morning at the Coldiretti Village in Milan, who thus tries to put a stop to the rumors that speak of internal disputes in the Center-right after the victory in the elections, especially with regard to the formation of the new team in command. From the stage he ironically underlines how according to the reconstructions of the newspapers «this morning I was in charge of nine different ministries: we are not yet discussing roles and names. We will do it quickly ». For the number one in the League, after the “clear” indication given by the vote of the Italians,

“The Center-right has the burden and the honor of having no excuses: for the next five years we need to talk little and work hard.” To the supporters who arrived at the Coldiretti Village set up in Piazza del Cannone in Parco Sempione, the leader of the Carroccio reiterates that

«The League in the past has been involved in agriculture and fishing. The party’s priorities will continue to be the protection of these sectors ”. To the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini, who proposes to change the name of the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Food Sovereignty (an idea welcomed by great applause from the audience present), Salvini replies, also adding a thrust to the EU:

“I don’t mind the name, because it calls for independence. In recent weeks, the EU has shown that unfortunately the motto is valid each for itself. They all protected their interests. Germany did not wait for European intervention and allocated 200 billion lire ». On the interventions to help families and businesses against price increases, the leader of the Carroccio specifies that we cannot wait for the new government, an intervention is needed immediately:

“If we don’t act quickly and put in some money now, we’ll triple the debt in three months to get an extra million unemployed. We are on September 30th, the new government will take office in a month. We cannot afford to waste any more time: we must intervene now, because in two or three months it is too late ». President Prandini is also of the same opinion, reiterating

“Surely there must be a variance in the budget and certainly we can recover the greater proceeds that have been linked to the bills, these must be paid immediately in favor of businesses and citizens”. In fact, companies in the agri-food sector “can’t take it anymore”:

“The situation is particularly difficult given the increase in energy costs, which in some cases have exceeded 500% – says Prandini – To this we must add the increase in the cost of diesel fuel for phyto-sanitary products which marks a plus 250%. “.