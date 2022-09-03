Listen to the audio version of the article

Matteo Salvini asks to review the sanctions on Russia. “Many entrepreneurs are asking me to review the sanctions against Russia – said the leader of the League – because it is the only case in the world in which the sanctions, intended to stop the war and hit a regime, harm not the sanctioned but those who sanction “: Speaking from Fano, in the Marche, as part of his electoral tour in view of the political elections of September 25, Salvini added:” With these measures the Italians are losing out and the Russians are gaining, so in Brussels c ‘is someone who has miscalculated. We must continue to support, defend and help the Ukrainian people, but the sanctions are not hurting Russia ».

Salvini, Europe co-responsible for these increases

Salvini has increased the dose. «Europe – he said – is co-responsible for these increases with ideological“ green ”policies, with sanctions on Russia, and it must be Europe that protects families and businesses. The emergency now is the electricity and gas bill. Everything that will come in October, November, December has time to be faced ».

Salvini, gap of 30 billion now

On the hypothesis of budget variance to cope with the increase in electricity and gas, “I prefer to spend 30 billion now and not 100 in December to pay layoffs and unemployment to thousands of workers, my goal is to save the country’s economy The leader of the League replied. Adding: «In October there is a risk that many companies will not get there».

Read, Pnrr must be applied, not re-discussed



Speaking is also the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta: «The PNRR, as the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella says, is one of the fundamental axes for the country on all the important issues it faces, it must be applied, other than renegotiated. One thing – he explained – is the question of costs to be reviewed due to energy costs, another is to renegotiate it with Europe ». The Dem leader also wrote to the militants: on 25 September «the choice is between future or past. Progress or reactionary conservation. Social justice or privilege and rent. Right or left. Those who deny that this is ultimately the only choice are simply lying ».

Berlusconi, Europe speak with one voice



Speech also by the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi: “There are some measures to be taken immediately: the state must take charge, at least for a significant part, of the expensive bills, if possible without resorting to budget variances, but certainly without hesitation or delays. Europe must find the ability to speak with one voice, as well as in matters of foreign and defense policy, also on energy, in order to have a bargaining power over prices ». Berlusconi was interviewed by the Journal of VAT and America Oggi TV.