Saman Abbas, the story of his cousin: "Killed with a rope and thrown into the Po"
Saman Abbas, the story of his cousin: "Killed with a rope and thrown into the Po"

Saman Abbas, the story of his cousin: "Killed with a rope and thrown into the Po"

Saman held in place by cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq, so as to allow her uncle Danish Hasnain to strangle her with a rope. Her mother, Nazia Shaheen, in the throes of a fit of tears, estranged from her husband, Shabbar Abbas. The contribution of a mysterious man who would have helped to finish it, put the body in a sack, load it on a bike and then, after having torn it to pieces, throw it into the Po. These would be the phases of the crime told by one of the suspects, Ijaz, to another inmate, who in turn reported him to the prison police. Statements that for the Reggio Emilia carabinieri are credible only in part.

The confidences of Ijaz, arrested on a bus in France on May 31, 2021 – the first to be captured – were made on two occasions and summarized in annotations of 20 and 29 October of that year. While in the first case, in which the cousin of the eighteen-year-old Pakistani girl had reported that he did not take part in the murder committed by relatives, but that he was aware of it by Nomanhulaq, there would be untrue and misleading elements, the second story is for the investigators more realistic, albeit with points considered fanciful. Perhaps he would have corrected himself, even after having read the documents of the judicial file, translated in the meantime, to adhere as much as possible to the elements in the possession of the investigators so as to be more credible.

In the account recorded on October 29, Ijaz says that the murder was organized by the parents, in particular by the father who could no longer manage his daughter. On the evening of April 30, Shabbar allegedly asked his wife to take a walk with Saman near their home in Novellara. He would have followed them closely and once they passed the greenhouses – it is not clear which ones since there are several in the area – the two would have been joined by their uncle Danish, by Ijaz himself and by the other cousin Nomanhulaq. They would lock the girl’s hands and feet and her mother would start crying at that point and her husband would push her away. Danish would have strangled the girl with a rope and her father would have called another man, with his face covered by a balaclava, who would have reached them in a short time, probably already pre-alerted, and who would have taken over the reins of the operations. Ijaz claimed that he and his father would go back, while the mysterious character, Danish and Nomanhulaq would take care of transporting the body to the river, riding a bike.

"We condemn this heinous murder that has greatly shaken the Pakistani community in Italy with no ifs and buts. At the basis of Saman's killing there is a retrograde mentality that concerns his entire family that has not learned to live in a civil society. I hope, if the father were really guilty, a severe punishment for him ". This was said to beraking latest news Raza Asif, President of the Pakistani Federation in Italy

