The news was made known through a statement from the Central Military Hospital of Bogotafrom where it was confirmed that, without vital signs, Samuel Moreno Rojas, former mayor of Bogotá convicted of the recruitment carousel scandal, arrived at that emergency unit.

Support was given advanced cardio/cerebropulmonary resuscitation and PE. Rojas, 62, will undergo a catheterization, as everything seems to indicate that he suffered an acute myocardial infarction.

The director of Inpec, Daniel Gutiérrez, ruled out that Moreno Rojas had health problems, so the episode was surprising.

It should be remembered that charges of own bribery, undue interest in the execution of contracts and embezzlement by appropriation in contracts directed to the road network and phase III of TransMilenio weigh on Moreno.