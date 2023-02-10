Original title: The new policy of the Chinese Super League: restore the home and away system, cancel the U23 player policy

On the 9th, at the 2023 Chinese Professional Football League media communication meeting, the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team confirmed a series of policies and regulations for the new season of the Chinese Professional Football League, including the resumption of the home and away system of the Chinese Super League in the new season, the cancellation of the U23 policy and the U21 victory. New requirements for the team to participate in the Chinese League B competition.

According to regulations, the 2023 Chinese Super League and Chinese League One will return to the home and away game system. The Chinese League Two will play home and away games. The specific league size depends on the admission situation. At the same time, the Chinese Super League will cancel the requirement for the presence of U23 players in the new season. Among the players registered for the first team of the Chinese Super League, at least 5 U21 players who have registered with the club for more than 4 years; while the Chinese League One requires 5 U21 players, 1 U21 player must Always on the field.

The regulations also require that starting from the 2024 season, the winning teams of the U21 League will enter the Chinese League B. According to the requirements, all Chinese Super League clubs must participate in the U21 League, which is also one of the entry conditions for the team in the new season. China A and China B clubs are encouraged to participate in the U21 league. The winning team of the 2023 U21 League (number to be determined) will be promoted to the 2024 China B League. After the U21 League team is promoted to the China B League, it will compete as a club B team. (Reporter Bian Liqun)