Police patrolman Miguel Stiven Vaquiro Rubiano was killed early today, March 5, when he was working as a sentinel at the San José del Palmar police station, Chocó.

Vaquiro Rubiano was shot in the chest with a rifle-type firearm by an ELN sniper. He was 28 years old, single, a native of Villavicencio, Meta, with four years of service in the National Police

On August 5, 2022, there had been harassment of that police unit in San José del Palmar, where a member of the ELN was killed and on February 9, 2023, alias Rubén, head of the ELN support network in said municipality.