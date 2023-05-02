Sanna Marin receives Helmut Schmidt Future Prize | > – News

Status: 05/02/2023 1:11 p.m

The outgoing Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will be awarded this year’s Helmut Schmidt Future Prize. The prize, endowed with 20,000 euros, from the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”, the Federal Chancellor Helmut Schmidt Foundation and “The New Institute” will be awarded on May 4th in the Thalia Theater in Hamburg, as the Zeit publishing group announced on Tuesday. The 37-year-old is “a pioneering European with clear values ​​and her own political style,” said Uwe Jean Heuser, chairman of the Helmut Schmidt Future Prize jury.