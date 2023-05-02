Home » Sanna Marin receives Helmut Schmidt Future Prize | > – News
News

Sanna Marin receives Helmut Schmidt Future Prize | > – News

by admin
Sanna Marin receives Helmut Schmidt Future Prize | > – News

Status: 05/02/2023 1:11 p.m

The outgoing Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will be awarded this year’s Helmut Schmidt Future Prize. The prize, endowed with 20,000 euros, from the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”, the Federal Chancellor Helmut Schmidt Foundation and “The New Institute” will be awarded on May 4th in the Thalia Theater in Hamburg, as the Zeit publishing group announced on Tuesday. The 37-year-old is “a pioneering European with clear values ​​and her own political style,” said Uwe Jean Heuser, chairman of the Helmut Schmidt Future Prize jury.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | 05/02/2023 | 13:00 ‘O clock

See also  The 900-year-old Wan'an Bridge in Fujian caught fire and collapsed | Built in Song Dynasty | Epoch Times

You may also like

New ideas lead a new journey 丨 A...

Big area small cuts, amazing results

The fortune of Carlos III exceeds that of...

How many people had a job in Valledupar...

Cold Cases: How 28 Retiree Cops Reopened Over...

Business Administration: a profitable career

How to treat migraine? Medicines and home remedies

ᶨμʹ ܷٽ¹_Ƶ_й

Salzburg: ÖVP negotiates with FPÖ

Former deputy calls for political unity to face...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy