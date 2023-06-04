Santa Marta said yes to the great National March for Life

With banners, songs, bombs and blue dresses, Samarios took to the streets to participate in the XVII National March for Life, which took place on the afternoon of this Saturday, June 3. The demonstration that left from the emblematic ‘Eduardo Santos’ stadium, at the height of the ‘Pibe Valderrama’ statue, was attended by the Bishop of the Diocese of Santa Marta, Mons. José Mario Bacci and dozens of citizens who fight against the approval of abortion in Colombia. At the national level, the March for Life was held in cities such as Bogotá, Pereira, Pasto, Bucaramanga, Cali, Villavicencio, among others. It should be remembered that the event was organized by the United for Life platform with the purpose of defending the lives of those who have no voice or rights in today’s society. Photo: Ly Erick Amasifuen

