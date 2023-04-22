Santiago Gangotena, founder of USFQ, has died in a traffic accident

The Chancellor of the San Francisco de Quito University, Santiago Gangotena(who was also its founder), has died after suffering a car accident in Quito, on the night of Friday, April 21.

Gangotena, 78, was hit by a car by a bus as it crossed a street to a shopping center, and died after arriving at Hospital de los Valles.

«His immense legacy will remain in all of us who make up the community of the Universidad San Francisco de Quito, and in all the lives he left a mark»cites the statement sent by the institution.

Nuclear physicist and businessman, Santiago Gangotena, was also a member of the UFSQ Board of Regents. He was a writer, columnist and co-founder of the Colegio Menor San Francisco de Quito. He had a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA, and an MS in Nuclear Physics, Auburn University, USA.