The Boogeyman by Stephen King: All the Information Available So Far on the Film

The past few years have been rich with content from Stephen King, the famous horror writer with many bestsellers. At over 70 years old, he continues to offer us terrifying stories. Among them, The Croque-Mitaine (The Boogeyman), a story from 1973, published in the magazine Cavalier and included in King’s collection of short stories, “The Night Shift” in 1978. This story is about to be adapted for the big screen.

Announced in 2018, the project was entrusted to Scott Beck et Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the screenplay. The duo are known for producing and directing films such as Without a sound (A Quiet Place) et Hauntthe latter in collaboration with producer Eli Roth.

However, production was interrupted in 2019 following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, before resuming in 2021 with Rob Savage to realization. The latter is mainly known for his film Host released in 2020.

For this project, the screenplay will be rewritten by Mark Heyman (Black Swan), from the original version by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Production will be handled by Shawn LevyFounder of the company 21 Laps Entertainment, alongside And Levine et Dan Cohen.

Here is all the information we have so far at Releases, on this new film adaptation of Stephen King.

What is The Boogeyman about?

20th Century Studios’ official synopsis for The Boogeyman reads:

“High school girls Sadie Harper and her little sister Sawyer are in shock after the recent death of their mother. Devastated by their pain, their father Will, a psychiatrist by profession, gives them neither support nor affection. When a desperate patient shows up at their home seeking help, he brings with him a terrifying entity that feeds on the families’ suffering. »

In the original short story, a man named Lester Billings consults a psychiatrist, Dr. Harper, because he believes he is being stalked by Le Croque-Mitaine — The Boogeyman, who he believes is responsible for the deaths of his three children. Lester and his wife move away from their home town after the tragic deaths of their first two children.

As the woman becomes pregnant again, events take a dramatic turn when Lester finds himself alone with their newborn baby Andy. The presence of the Croque-Mitaine is becoming more and more threatening…

The script chosen for this film adaptation seems to differ somewhat from the original short story and to be built around the perspective of children. After the sudden and tragic death of their mother, two sisters face a disturbing world where a malevolent spirit lurks.

Is there a trailer for The Boogeyman?

A first trailer for The Boogeyman — The Croque-Mitaine was unveiled by 20th Century Studios on January 29, 2023, during the NFC Championship. The full trailer was released on April 17, 2023, again on 20th Century Studios’ YouTube channel.

When is Le Croque-Mitaine coming out?

Originally slated for exclusive broadcast on Hulu, the film The Boogeyman will finally be released in theaters June 2, 2023following promising test screenings.

The film will also have a premiere at CinemaCon 2023 on April 26, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who is in the cast of The Boogeyman?

The actor Chris Messina will portray the role of Will, the grieving father of Sadie and Sawyer. Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) et Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box) will lend their features to Sadie and Sawyer respectively.

David Dastmalchian will play the role of Lester, a patient of Will, while Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) will play Rita and Madison Hu (Voyagers) will appear in an undisclosed role.

Finally, LisaGay Hamilton (The Sum of All Fears) will play Dr. Weller.

