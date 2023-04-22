Home » Italian tourist dies after thirty meters flight. He was 30 years old
Italian tourist dies after thirty meters flight. He was 30 years old

An Italian tourist died after falling from a height of 30 meters while he was walking along a path closed to transit in the archaeological site of Petra, in Jordan. Local media reported it and the incident was confirmed by qualified sources.

The tourist – 30 years old, originally from Turin, who was traveling alone in the country – was reached by rescue workers and taken to Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Hospital where he was declared dead due to his injuries. A medical source told Jordanian TV Roya that the tourist suffered several fractures and wounds in several parts of his body.

The police have opened an investigation and an autopsy was ordered. The family has been informed and is in contact with the Italian embassy in Amman.

