Santos confirms that he gave Álvaro Uribe immunity before international courts

Given that, the lawyers and the ambassador told Santos that “the only thing” that could be done was “go high and give him diplomatic immunity to former President Uribe and that’s what we did.”

They opted for diplomatic immunity, according to Santos, because “it seemed undignified for the country to see a former president in the dock in US state courts.”

Uribe He is noted because during his Presidency the largest number of “false positives” were committed, What is called in Colombia the extrajudicial executions of innocent young people by the military forces to obtain rewards.

