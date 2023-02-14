Sanya urban management confiscated children’s homework desks?Official notification: Law enforcement officers have apologized to the parties involved for simple law enforcement actions

2023-02-14 14:44

Information briefing

On February 13, 2023, a video about “Sanya urban management taking away children’s homework desks” appeared on the Internet, which aroused the attention of netizens and the media. issues are checked.

After investigation and verification, the cause was that when the law enforcement officers of the Jiyang Branch of the Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau carried out daily urban management inspections of the back streets and alleys in the jurisdiction, there were simple law enforcement actions in the process of implementing the three guarantees in front of the door operated by the supermarket operated by the party, causing adverse effects.

At present, the Jiyang Branch of the Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has ordered the relevant law enforcement personnel to come to the door at 11:00 on February 14 to sincerely apologize to the person concerned, and the person concerned expressed his acceptance.

In response to the problems exposed by this incident, the Jiyang Branch of the Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has severely criticized and educated the relevant law enforcement personnel, and will learn lessons deeply, draw inferences from one instance, pay more attention to methods and methods in the process of urban management, and resolutely put an end to such violations. If such incidents happen again, the general public and the media are welcome to supervise our urban management work.

Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Jiyang Branch

February 14, 2023