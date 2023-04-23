Sara López won two medals in the World Cup in Türkiye

The risaraldense bathed with two silver in European territory

Julian Andres Santa

The first stop of the Archery World Cup in Turkey ended, where the women’s recurve team, made up of Sara López from Pereira, Alejandra Usquiano and Juliana Gallego, won the silver medal after losing 1-0 to the team from the United States, 230-229, after four very close runs: 58-58, 58-59, 60-58 and 54-54.

THE PEREIRANA WON TWO MEDALS

In this way, Sara José López Bueno won a total of two silver medals, adding the one also won in the women’s recurve bow final. The Pereira native got a score of 146 against the 149 of her rival, the Indian Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

SARA WROTE THIS ON HER NETWORKS

«The first World Cup of the year ends. I am very happy with my two silver medals. I came to this World Cup with the sole objective of enjoying the event and shooting good scores. I am very satisfied to have made a classification of 710 points that gave me third place and to have been able to control my nerves and my doubts and reach the gold final, where my rival did a good job, spectacular, taking the gold”.

The next event that Sara López will have will be the National in Medellín.

HE HIGHLIGHTED THE GREAT TEACHINGS

«In this event I learned a lot, I corrected mistakes, I laughed, I enjoyed myself, I returned to the level I wanted to return to and the best thing, I showed myself again that if you work hard and your only goal is to do your part well without expecting medals or rewards , things work out in your favor. Thank you team for one more event in which we leave the name of Colombia high, “said Sara López in her writing on her networks.