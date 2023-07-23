Sassuolo loses friendly match with Spezia and Dionisi gets angry – Football

The 3-2 defeat in today’s friendly (in 3 halves of 35 minutes each) in Vipiteno against Spezia, a team from a lower category, angered Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi. So at the end of the game, the Neroverdi coach let off steam, underlining that “I didn’t like mine at all in terms of mentality. We missed a lot of goals, we came face to face with the goalkeeper 4-5 times, we were superficial, we can make mistakes but we mustn’t be superficial. The same goes for goals conceded, we are superficial, so it’s okay to pay the price in a game where we played a lot and created a lot but that way you don’t do well in Serie A if we don’t change our mentality”. “Then we also need to understand – he added – who wants to stay, because I’m tired of half-hearted players: either you stay inside or you stay out, whoever is inside therefore has to give a lot”.

