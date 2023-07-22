Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 22 July 2023, live 2023 World Swimming Championships, Tour de France

Like every weekend today, Saturday 22 July 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sport broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with a guide from Jacopo Volpi. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. After the final stages of the Nations League the baton will pass to the Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with also the contributions of Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

The races on the air Rai Sport HD are also available with improved quality on channel 558 of digital terrestrial in HEVC format for TVs and decoders compatible with the signal.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



edited by Simone Rossi – Digital-News.it

ore 04:55 – RAIDUE HD:

2023 Swimming World Championships: 9th day (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

– ore 02:55 Artistic Swimming – Free Mixed Duo

– ore 05:30 Artistic Swimming – Gala

– ore 06:55 Women’s Water Polo – Round of 16: Australia vs Israel

– ore 08:30 Diving – 3m Springboard Synchronized Mixed Final

– ore 09:55 Women’s Water Polo – Round of 16: Italy vs New Zealand

– ore 11:30 Diving – Men’s 10m Platform Final

ore 14:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – Sports Afternoon (live)

from Rome

A window on the most important sporting events of Summer 2023: the Athletics World Championships, the Swimming World Championships and the latest news from the Tour De France.

ore 14:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour De France 2023 Stage 20: Belfort > Le Markstein Fellering (live)

then Le Markstein Fellering [Francia]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

Interviews: Ettore Giovanninelli

ore 17:05 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour de France: Tour Replay (live)

edited by Francesco Pancani

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 22 July 2023

06:00 Tennis: Ladies Open 2023 Quarter Finals (repeat)

from Palermo

commentary: Marco Fiocchetti and Paolo Canè

07:25 am Section: Man and the sea

edited by Julius Guazzini

07:55 Heading: Racing Department

edited by Mauro Valente

ore 08:25 Swimming World Championships: Women’s Water Polo – Round of 16: Spain vs France (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Franceso Postiglione

09:40 Heading: Radio race

edited by Stefano DeAgostini

10:40 Heading: Sportabilia

edited by Lorenzo the Wheel

ore 11:25 Swimming World Championships: Women’s Water Polo Round of 16: South Africa vs Canada (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Franceso Postiglione

12.40 Orientation: Dolomites 3 Days (repeat)

from San Martino di Castrozza [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa

1.10 pm Clay Shooting: Women’s Olympic Trap World Cup – 1st Day (repeat)

from Lonato del Garda [Brescia]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Sabatino Durante

2.10 pm Section: The Unmissable (promo) 2.15 pm Clay Shooting: Men’s Olympic Pit World Cup – 1st Day (repeat)

from Lonato del Garda [Brescia]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Sabatino Durante

3.15 pm Section: Man and the sea

edited by Julius Guazzini

3.45 pm Motocross: MXGP World Championship Race 1 (repeat)

da Loket [Repubblica Ceca]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

16:45 Motocross: MXGP World Race 2 (repeat)

da Loket [Repubblica Ceca]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

17:45 Women’s Football: C:ti World Cup 2023 New Zealand – Norway – Group A (rerun)

da Auckland [Nuova Zelanda]

Commentary: Tiziana Alla and Carolina Morace at 20:00 Tennis: Ladies Open 2023 Semifinal (live)

from Palermo

commentary: Marco Fiocchetti and Paolo Canè

10.00pm Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Evening Tour (delayed) 10.45pm Section: Sportabilia (section) 11.30pm News – TG Sport Notte (live)

11.40 pm Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Night Tour 20th stage: Belfort > Le Markstein Fellering (rerun) 02.45 am Skeet Shooting: Women’s Olympic Pit World Cup – Day 1 (rerun) 04.45 am Shooting: Men’s Olympic Pit World Cup – Day 1 (rerun) 05.50 am Tennis: Ladies Open 2023 Semifinal ( reply)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel

Article by Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

______________________________________



Please clearly cite Digital-News.it as the source if the news or parts of it are reported on other sites and/or blogs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

