Saudi Arabia extends voluntary cut of one million barrels of oil by one month

Riyadh, Aug 3 (EFE).- Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that it will extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels of oil per day until September, a reduction that could be understood in the future and even “increase,” the official news agency reported. Saudi SPA citing a source from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

“Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which was applied in July, for one more month and will be applied during September, with the possibility that this reduction may be extended or increased,” SPA said. EFE

