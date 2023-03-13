In addition to electricity and heat, the biogas plant also produces biomethane. It is produced in a small biogas processing plant. The module is next to the biogas plant and is a membrane treatment. Biogas is pushed through small hollow fiber membranes and the pressure separates the methane molecule from the carbon dioxide (CO₂) molecule. This means that you have pure CO₂ on one side of the membrane and pure biomethane on the other. This is then directly compressed and filled up with a conventional gas filling station in any vehicle, such as a car, truck or tractor with a gas drive.