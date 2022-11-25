the case

It was 9.30 pm on 30 May 2016 when the site of the Darkem plant, where the rubble from the collapse still stands today, was affected by a tremendous fire, with four violent explosions, which projected the rubble even a great distance up to investing two villas. After six years, at the trial, the prosecutor asked for a sentence of two years, ten months and twenty days each for the owners of the company, accused of fire and culpable injury. The 13 civil parties appearing in the trial have asked for compensation of over 600 thousand euros. In this video by Barbara Torra the images of the site over time.

