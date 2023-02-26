Julian Andres Santa

Today the third date of the 22nd edition of the Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament will be held, a contest organized by Arturo Parra, who highlighted the spirit of the participants, since on this occasion there are 28 teams that registered, also highlighting the opportunity they offer to the municipalities that do not have professional football and also have talent and live the football festival with all their passion.

Programming of the third date (Today)

Group A

In La Virginia: 10 am. Apia vs. Altagracia Pereira.

In Santa Rosa: 2 pm. Car rental Santa Rosa vs Balboa City Hall.

In Bethlehem: 2 pm. Hierarchy FC Belén vs Agropecuaria La Finquita Marseille.

In La Virginia: 4 pm. Royal Porteño vs Arepas Da Gusto Arabia.

In Pereira: 2 pm. Those of Cuba vs Veterans Balboa.

Group B

In Pereira: 2 pm. Veteranos FC Pereira vs Yeimons Jeans.

10 a.m. New Generation Pereira vs Virginia FC

In La Virginia: 2 pm. Furniture Ferpar Virginia vs Charcoal and Grill Marseille

In Sanctuary: 3 p.m. Real Tatama Shrine va Multilens Tecno Computers.

Group C

In Anserma: 3 pm. Anserma Caldas vs Catedráticos Viterbo.

In Risaralda: 2 pm. Risaralda, Caldas vs. Phoenix Sachi Supia.

In Quinchia: 4 pm. Academic Quinchía vs Sansiro Café bar Riosucio

In Supía: 3.30 pm.

Besiktas Chain Supía vs Los 50 Supía.