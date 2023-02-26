The New York Knicks get rid of the New Orleans Pelicans and continue the streak, on the night of the tribute to the team that won the title in the 1972-73 season.

128-106 the final, in evidence Randle (28 + 7 + 5 assists), Barrett (25 + 7 assists) and Brunson (20 + 5 assists), from the bench Hart scores 15 points.

For the Pelicans, Ingram’s 19 and Richardson’s 16 with 4 assists and 4 steals are worth mentioning.