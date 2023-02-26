Home Sports The Knicks file the Pelicans practice, 5th consecutive victory
Sports

The Knicks file the Pelicans practice, 5th consecutive victory

by admin
The Knicks file the Pelicans practice, 5th consecutive victory

The New York Knicks get rid of the New Orleans Pelicans and continue the streak, on the night of the tribute to the team that won the title in the 1972-73 season.

128-106 the final, in evidence Randle (28 + 7 + 5 assists), Barrett (25 + 7 assists) and Brunson (20 + 5 assists), from the bench Hart scores 15 points.

For the Pelicans, Ingram’s 19 and Richardson’s 16 with 4 assists and 4 steals are worth mentioning.

See also  Beiqi men's volleyball team staged a youth storm upset and defeated Shandong to advance to the final of the national championship_Competition_Li Mu_Shanghai

You may also like

“It Was Our Day” – OA Sport

Felipe Drugovich to race in Bahrain if Lance...

Serie A: Udinese-Spezia on the pitch LIVE and...

Six Nations 2023: Where does Welsh rugby go...

Hurkacz’s triumph in Marseille! A great match, a...

Nongshim Cup Shen Zhenzhen defeated Koo Zihao and...

Brescia-Pari, journalist Luca Guerra victim of racism –...

Alberto Zaccheroni, “slight improvements” after the head injury....

Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill in...

JV from ‘The JV Show’ on Wild 94.9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy