Kaspersky researchers recently identified an ongoing malicious campaign targeting users of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that has been attracting the attention of computer enthusiasts, creatives and other users for several months. The scammers create groups on social networks that convincingly imitate the official OpenAI accounts or at least appear to be real communities of ChatGPT supporters.

These fraudulent groups publish official-looking posts with news about the service and promote a program that pretends to be a desktop client for ChatGPT.

Once the link from the post is clicked, users are taken to a well-crafted website, which looks identical to the official ChatGPT one, and prompted to download an alleged version of ChatGPT for Windows, which is actually an archive with an executable file . The installation process starts, but abruptly stops reporting that the program could not be installed. As a result, users may think that the installation failed and therefore ignore the error message.

In reality, the program installation proceeds without the user’s knowledge and a new Trojan stealer, Trojan-PSW.Win64.Fobo, is downloaded onto the user’s computer. This Trojan is designed to steal account information saved on various browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Brave. The cybercriminals behind this Trojan are particularly interested in stealing cookies and login credentials from Facebook, TikTok and Google accounts, especially those related to companies. The Trojan steals login credentials and attempts to obtain additional information, such as the advertising budget spent and the current balance of company accounts.

The attackers are targeting the global market. The fraudulent “desktop client” for ChatGPT attacked users in Africa, Asia, Europe and America.

To protect yourself and explore new technologies safely, Kaspersky recommends: