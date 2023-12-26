Air Astana successfully completes its first 6-year C check

Air Astana has successfully completed its first 6-year C-Check.

Air Astana, the national airline of Kazakhstan, has successfully completed its first 6-year C check at the company’s technical center in Astana. The maintenance work on the Airbus A321 lasted more than 20 days and was carried out by highly specialized mechanics and engineers at a cost of 7,800 man-hours. These have the relevant international certificates and licenses according to EASA Part 66, and some had previously been trained as part of the Air Astana training program for aviation technicians. Following an international audit by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Air Astana received approval for such maintenance work this year.

Air Astana was already the first airline in Kazakhstan to be able to carry out comprehensive C1 and C2 maintenance checks on its own Airbus aircraft independently and at its own technical bases in Almaty and Astana. Since then, the airline has maintained 24 aircraft. In 2024, eight more Airbus aircraft are due for maintenance, including the full 6-year C check on three aircraft.

A 6-year C-Check is one of the most thorough and comprehensive maintenance services. All systems and components of an aircraft are completely dismantled and checked. This type of maintenance is due every six years. The overall condition of an aircraft is carefully assessed, the systems are checked and, if necessary, individual components are replaced.

The fuselage, wings, control systems, electrical systems, landing gear struts, engines, cabin and other critical areas are thoroughly checked to eliminate possible malfunctions and to ensure long-term use and the greatest possible safety when flying.

“By carrying out such complex repair work in-house, the airline is able to plan and carry out maintenance on its aircraft in a timely manner. At the same time, the costs for such maintenance are reduced because there are no longer any foreign companies involved and the machines no longer have to be taken to the relevant providers in Europe, Russia and China for checks,” said Temirlan Bagashar, Technical Support Manager at Air Astana. “It is thanks to our qualifications, our professionalism and, not least, our equipment base that Air Astana is now able to carry out the demanding work necessary for C-Checks in Kazakhstan.”

With the ability to complete 6-year C checks, Air Astana continues to see itself as a role model. This particularly intensive and comprehensive maintenance not only ensures a high level of reliability and safety of an aircraft. It also underlines the company’s self-image of taking a leading role through the constant optimization of maintenance. Air Astana’s goal is to become the largest provider of such high-quality maintenance services in Central Asia and in line with international EASA standards.

More information about Air Astana can be found at www.airastana.com

Air Astana, based in Almaty, is the national airline of Kazakhstan. The airline operates a comprehensive national and international route network from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, as well as other hubs in Astana, Atyrau and Aktau. The Air Astana Group fleet currently includes 48 aircraft, which are used on over 80 routes by the full-service airline Air Astana, founded in 2002, and the low-cost carrier FlyArystan (founded in 2019). More than 6,000 highly qualified employees – mostly from Kazakhstan, but also from abroad – look after the well-being of passengers. Peter Foster, airline CEO with more than 40 years of management experience, has been at the helm of the Air Astana Group since autumn 2005.

Company contact

Air Astana

Sven Gossow

Kaiserstrasse 77

60329 Frankfurt am Main

069 – 770 673 015

Press contact

Claasen Communication GmbH

Maria Greiner

Breslauer Str. 10

64342 Seeheim-Jugenheim

06257 – 6 87 81

Share this: Facebook

X

