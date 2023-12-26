Home » “Even with a fever there is a lot of uncertainty”
by admin
When your limbs ache and your throat scratches: being sick is always inconvenient. Image: dpa

Thanks to the Internet, people have access to all information – but hardly know what to do if they get sick. Family doctor Petra Hummel talks in an interview about hasty visits to the doctor and a lack of personal responsibility.

Ms. Hummel, respiratory diseases are rampant, many people currently have Covid-19, and it’s cold season anyway. Do people still know how to help themselves with home remedies?

Unfortunately no. Many people come to the practice with a simple cold and are unsure: “Do I need an antibiotic?” No, because it doesn’t work against viruses. Or they say: “I read on the Internet that I can get myocarditis from a cold, so what do I do now?” People are sometimes quite helpless. They have often lost access to home remedies and traditional knowledge because their mother can no longer say: “This is normal, lie in bed, drink some tea and sweat it out.”

