Home News School transport, the online sale of season tickets has finally started
News

School transport, the online sale of season tickets has finally started

by admin
School transport, the online sale of season tickets has finally started

Dolomitibus has finally activated the online request procedure for the “Invest Scuola” facility. This is a service for families who are currently subscribing to subscriptions at a controlled price for the school transport of girls and boys attending high schools. In addition, the online procedure is also active for the purchase of the season ticket with the Bonus Transport facility provided by the Ministry. Detailed information on the dolomitibus.it website. The ticket offices will continue to work for users who want to make subscriptions at the counter. From 13 to 15 September the Dolomitibus ticket office in Agordo will be open only in the morning, from 8.00 to 12.30.

01:23

See also  5 Chinese pharmaceutical companies approved to imitate Merck's new crown oral drug! 300,000 shareholders are boiling, and some A shares have risen by 20%. It has just been announced: the licensed area does not include China.

You may also like

Regional Pride in Trieste: the event on Saturday...

Yun-20 welcomes, J-20 escorts!The remains of the ninth...

[Frontline interviews]Guangxi Dongxing City closed for half a...

Cisl: measures immediately or a million jobs are...

The murder of Shireen Abu Akleh risks going...

Insist on controlling and be king, use speed...

Grape Festival in Caluso, a fairytale event with...

The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday transportation ended successfully. Railway...

Monica Guerritore: “Meloni can do a great harm...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy