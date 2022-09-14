Dolomitibus has finally activated the online request procedure for the “Invest Scuola” facility. This is a service for families who are currently subscribing to subscriptions at a controlled price for the school transport of girls and boys attending high schools. In addition, the online procedure is also active for the purchase of the season ticket with the Bonus Transport facility provided by the Ministry. Detailed information on the dolomitibus.it website. The ticket offices will continue to work for users who want to make subscriptions at the counter. From 13 to 15 September the Dolomitibus ticket office in Agordo will be open only in the morning, from 8.00 to 12.30.

